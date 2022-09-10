MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 24,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,804,000 after purchasing an additional 758,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $180,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

