MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Buys 4,229 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.0% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $195.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

