MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Buys 211 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 157,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Down 0.1 %

DG opened at $247.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.19 and a 200 day moving average of $234.71.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.46.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.