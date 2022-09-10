MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 3,253 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. VanEck Short Muni ETF comprises about 1.4% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC owned about 1.03% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 193,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SMB opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

