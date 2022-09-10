Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.00 million-$37.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.94 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.50–$0.46 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTTR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,762,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,755. Matterport has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Activity

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Matterport will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matterport by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

