Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:MA traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $335.85. 1,816,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,627. The firm has a market cap of $324.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.40.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

