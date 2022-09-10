Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target Cut to GBX 115

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.87) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 186.33 ($2.25).

MKS stock opened at GBX 117.65 ($1.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 784.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 115.30 ($1.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 263 ($3.18). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 133.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 143.72.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Stuart Machin sold 99,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total value of £135,795.77 ($164,083.82). In other news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £351,761.20 ($425,037.70). Also, insider Stuart Machin sold 99,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £135,795.77 ($164,083.82). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 333 shares of company stock valued at $44,940.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

