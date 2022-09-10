Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 133.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,489 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Markel worth $96,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Markel by 24.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

MKL traded down $6.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,200.16. 40,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,485. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,242.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,323.90. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,162.00 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $19.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,450.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

