Mairs & Power Inc. Trims Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,463,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 36,370 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.7% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Abbott Laboratories worth $173,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $7,186,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,014,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $120,086,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 294.0% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 795,755 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $94,186,000 after buying an additional 19,652 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 113,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $108.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.64. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.21 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $189.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.