Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 30,439 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 915,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,439 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 1.4% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.16% of 3M worth $136,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in 3M by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in 3M by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $123.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.70 and its 200 day moving average is $141.82. 3M has a twelve month low of $115.98 and a twelve month high of $187.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

