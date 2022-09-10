Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 13,920 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,920 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.61% of Badger Meter worth $17,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $227,696.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BMI opened at $97.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.02. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.04 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Badger Meter Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.