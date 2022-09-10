Mairs & Power Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,522 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.28% of Wintrust Financial worth $15,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $72.10 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.25.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

