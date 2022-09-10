Mairs & Power Inc. Raises Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,928 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Polaris worth $49,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth $627,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 15.7% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 15.4% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 54.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PII opened at $112.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.24 and a 200 day moving average of $108.80. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.24 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Articles

