Mairs & Power Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 553,535 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $117,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $173.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.68 and a 200-day moving average of $184.89. The firm has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

