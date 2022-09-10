Mairs & Power Inc. Lowers Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 43,084 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $27,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Gentherm by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Gentherm by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 17,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $175,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,264.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $175,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,264.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 6,361 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total value of $426,059.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,308.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,616 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Stock Up 6.2 %

Gentherm stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.59. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.79 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THRM. TheStreet cut Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Gentherm to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.