Mairs & Power Inc. Has $62.90 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,362 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 60,765 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $62,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $377,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in American Express by 421.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 5.1% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 50.4% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $158.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.