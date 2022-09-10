Mairs & Power Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,238,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,493 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up about 1.9% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $192,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4,562.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 272,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,471,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Fastenal by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 189,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,152,000 after buying an additional 50,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Fastenal by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.20.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus reduced their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,736 shares of company stock worth $131,599. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

