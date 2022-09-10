Mairs & Power Inc. Cuts Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 416,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,920 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $32,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 6.8 %

NYSE ELAN opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.