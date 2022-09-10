Mairs & Power Inc. Acquires 18,774 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Plexus worth $9,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 25.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.
PLXS stock opened at $93.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.10. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $99.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.12.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
