MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) is Newfoundland Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

Newfoundland Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,626 shares during the quarter. MAG Silver comprises about 0.5% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Newfoundland Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of MAG Silver worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 90,357 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,751,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,826,000 after buying an additional 566,717 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of MAG stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.65 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

