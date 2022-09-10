Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Lyft has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $57.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Lyft by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lyft by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

