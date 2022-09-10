Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $446.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $435.00 to $446.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $405.48.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $348.65 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

