LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) vs. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Head to Head Survey

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and LTC Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1 0 0 0 1.00 LTC Properties 1 4 2 0 2.14

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.45%. LTC Properties has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.45%. Given Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is more favorable than LTC Properties.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 71.47% 8.22% 2.17% LTC Properties 57.49% 12.11% 6.09%

Dividends

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and LTC Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays out 123.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LTC Properties pays out 98.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and LTC Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $265.59 million 6.02 $223.51 million $1.13 10.07 LTC Properties $155.32 million 11.55 $55.86 million $2.32 19.09

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has higher revenue and earnings than LTC Properties. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LTC Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of LTC Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of LTC Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LTC Properties has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LTC Properties beats Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

