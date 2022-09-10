LRT Capital Management LLC Takes $3.61 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,000. Williams-Sonoma comprises 2.3% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,269,000 after buying an additional 198,409 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after purchasing an additional 630,830 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 907,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,979,000 after buying an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WSM opened at $150.34 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

