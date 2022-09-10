LRT Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

LRT Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Ubiquiti comprises about 2.1% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth $2,544,000. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $196.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Ubiquiti from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:UI opened at $312.41 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $218.15 and a one year high of $333.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

