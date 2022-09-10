LRT Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,101 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,101 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,053,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,589,000 after purchasing an additional 152,009 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Generac by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 300,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,436,000 after purchasing an additional 145,878 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Generac by 5,480.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 145,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,764,000 after purchasing an additional 142,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,894,000 after buying an additional 135,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $238.00 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.94 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. OTR Global cut shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.86.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

