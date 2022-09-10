LRT Capital Management LLC Makes New $888,000 Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.07.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.9 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $81.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.