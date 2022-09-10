LRT Capital Management LLC Invests $741,000 in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $3,271,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth $212,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,194,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $385,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,627 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Price Performance

NYSE EPAM opened at $432.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $676,696.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.