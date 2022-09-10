LRT Capital Management LLC Invests $264,000 in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 622,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $68.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.98. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $93.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.47.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WH. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.
