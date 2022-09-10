LRT Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

LRT Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises about 4.7% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares in the last quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,372,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $477,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $162.36 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.78 and its 200-day moving average is $161.54.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.15.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

