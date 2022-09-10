LRT Capital Management LLC Buys 4,803 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

LRT Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 668,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,645,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AXON stock opened at $124.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXON. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.38.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.