LRT Capital Management LLC Buys 1,239 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

LRT Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Aspen Technology accounts for approximately 1.8% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Aspen Technology by 17.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.20.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $221.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.62. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $229.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

