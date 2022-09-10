Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVEGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.51 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 7.52%. Lovesac’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Lovesac Price Performance

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $430.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.37. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $87.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lovesac from $124.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Insider Activity at Lovesac

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $271,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,291.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lovesac by 110.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 265.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 18.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

Earnings History for Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

