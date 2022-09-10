Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Lovesac had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Lovesac’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Lovesac Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $28.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $430.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.37. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $87.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOVE. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $124.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Insider Transactions at Lovesac

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $271,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,291.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 22,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Lovesac by 39.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lovesac by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Lovesac during the first quarter worth about $1,631,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lovesac by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

