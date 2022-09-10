Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2022

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVEGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Lovesac had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Lovesac’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Lovesac Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $28.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $430.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.37. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $87.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOVE. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $124.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Insider Transactions at Lovesac

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $271,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,291.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 22,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Lovesac by 39.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lovesac by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Lovesac during the first quarter worth about $1,631,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lovesac by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.