Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on the stock.

Lords Group Trading Price Performance

Shares of Lords Group Trading stock opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 76.31. The stock has a market cap of £119.45 million and a PE ratio of 2,450.00. Lords Group Trading has a 1-year low of GBX 66 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 147 ($1.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86.

Get Lords Group Trading alerts:

Lords Group Trading Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lords Group Trading’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Insider Activity

Lords Group Trading Company Profile

In other news, insider Shanker Bhupendrabhai Patel acquired 10,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £7,493.45 ($9,054.43).

(Get Rating)

Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lords Group Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lords Group Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.