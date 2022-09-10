Logistec (TSE:LGT.B) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $40.12

Logistec Co. (TSE:LGT.B – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$40.12 and traded as low as C$40.00. Logistec shares last traded at C$40.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Logistec Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$512.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39.

Logistec Company Profile

Logistec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cargo handling and other services to marine, industrial, and municipal customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Marine Services and Environmental Services. The Marine Services segment provides specialized cargo handling services, which include container, bulk, breakbulk, and general and project cargo, as well as other services through the operation of 61 terminals in 37 ports in eastern North America.

