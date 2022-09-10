Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 534,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 148,860 shares during the period. Star Group comprises approximately 0.3% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Star Group were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGU. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Star Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Star Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Star Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,821,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Star Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Star Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 140,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Price Performance

SGU opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $335.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.63. Star Group, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $11.67.

Star Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Star Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

