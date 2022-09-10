Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 7,475 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 2.6% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $47,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.9% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $162.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.79. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.48 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,149 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,383. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.