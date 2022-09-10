Lobstex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $703,066.56 and approximately $1.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 58.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,606,862 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

