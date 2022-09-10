Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $222.67

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $222.67 and last traded at $227.88, with a volume of 136710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Littelfuse Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.24 and its 200-day moving average is $249.53. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 17.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 277.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,591,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

