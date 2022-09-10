LiquidApps (DAPP) Reaches Market Cap of $1.25 Million

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 109% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 143.5% against the dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $1.25 million and $95.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00036124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,251.62 or 1.00120169 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00037445 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2020. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems.”

