Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Sells 54 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,071,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,385,000 after buying an additional 27,320 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 350,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,582,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,483,000 after acquiring an additional 55,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

DIA traded up $4.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $322.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,479,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,792. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $296.39 and a one year high of $369.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.78.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

