Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,679 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 69,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 793,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,465,000 after buying an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 283,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,602 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93.

