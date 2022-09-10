Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000.

SH stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.27. 36,593,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,514,484. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

