Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF makes up 1.8% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Price Performance

GOAU stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,146. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $22.41.

