Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 2.9% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 968,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,246,000 after purchasing an additional 47,076 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 113,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,007,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 31,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 516.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.92. 950,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,982. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.22. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

