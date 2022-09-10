Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Sold by Deep Field Asset Management LLC

Deep Field Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,638 shares during the quarter. Lindblad Expeditions makes up about 2.4% of Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Deep Field Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 118.5% during the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at $1,413,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at $17,385,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIND shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $9.91 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $19.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $90.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 15,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $169,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,935.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

