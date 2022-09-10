Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Limoneira Stock Up 10.8 %

LMNR traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.36. 71,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,041. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $16.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $236.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Limoneira Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -166.67%.

In related news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $57,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,345 shares in the company, valued at $778,763.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Limoneira by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Limoneira by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira during the second quarter worth $3,862,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Limoneira by 6.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Limoneira by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

