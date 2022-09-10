Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Announces Earnings Results

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Limoneira Trading Up 10.8 %

LMNR stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,041. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $236.74 million, a PE ratio of -74.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Limoneira Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Limoneira

Separately, StockNews.com raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

In other Limoneira news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $57,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,763.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limoneira

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,862,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

