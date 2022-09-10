LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Holdings Trimmed by Cederberg Capital Ltd

Cederberg Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,789,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617,779 shares during the quarter. LexinFintech accounts for 1.8% of Cederberg Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cederberg Capital Ltd owned 1.53% of LexinFintech worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 58.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 175,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 64,736 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 959,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 183,472 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,129,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 33,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LX remained flat at $1.92 during trading hours on Friday. 382,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $353.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.46.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LX. Citigroup lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. CLSA cut LexinFintech from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, offers online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

